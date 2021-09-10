4,024 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Over the past day, 4,024 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 832,248 cases were identified in the country, of which 10,154 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 6,169 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 747,978.