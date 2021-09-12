3,575 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Over the past day, 3,575 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 839,499 cases were identified in the country, of which 10,297 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 4,120 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 758,090.