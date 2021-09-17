EBRD appoints new head for Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Hüseyin Özhan has been appointed as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Director for Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing EBRD.

He will be based in the country’s largest city Almaty and will take up his duties in September 2021.

“For the EBRD, Kazakhstan is a key country, where a lot can be done in areas such as renewable energy, digitalization, and regional connectivity. I am looking forward to working with our counterparts in the public and private sectors to promote green, inclusive and sustainable projects addressing the key challenges of our time, namely, the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and tackling climate change,” Özhan said.

As EBRD Head of Kazakhstan, Özhan succeeds Agris Preimanis, who held the post for the past 4.5 years and will continue working in the region as Adviser to EBRD Managing Director, Central Asia.

Kazakhstan is a key focus of EBRD investment. To date, the EBRD has invested more than $8.4 billion in its economy through 290 projects.