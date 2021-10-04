1,717 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hr, total at 892,710
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,717 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
288 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 429 in Almaty, 28 in Shymkent, 53 in Akmola region, 38 in Aktobe region, 133 in Almaty region, 23 in Atyrau region, 100 in East Kazakhstan, 47 in Zhambyl region, 51 in West Kazakhstan, 179 in Karaganda region, 107 in Kostanay region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 122 in Pavlodar region, 72 in North Kazakhstan, 26 in Turkestan region raising the country's caseload to 892,710.
