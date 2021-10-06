1,828 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,828 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 896,162 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,389 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 3,307 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 835,808.