FDI in Kazakhstan's economy increases

Kazakhstan 7 October 2021 09:08 (UTC+04:00)
Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in U.S. inventories
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport
Iraq, UAE sign contract to build five solar power plants
Latest
Expert talks fraud with bank cards in Azerbaijan Economy 09:56
Iran’s CBI announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:47
Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in U.S. inventories Oil&Gas 09:29
FDI in Kazakhstan's economy increases Kazakhstan 09:08
JCPOA negotiation sides should act according to their commitments - Amirabdollahian Iran 08:49
Georgian transport offers wide range of opportunities for Czech businesses - embassy Transport 08:02
Over half of active COVID-19 cases in Turkey under 30: health minister Turkey 07:36
20 killed, over 300 injured in earthquake in SW Pakistan Other News 06:39
Peru's president announces resignation of PM World 05:40
Brazil unveils national wildlife rescue plan Other News 04:42
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport Arab World 03:44
Biden, Xi plan U.S.-China virtual summit before year's end, U.S. says US 02:58
Israel says Germany's Merkel to meet Israeli PM in Jerusalem Israel 02:06
WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough World 01:12
Turkish Parliament ratifies Paris Climate Agreement Turkey 00:36
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Euronews TV on October 7, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:15
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by CNN-Turk TV on October 7, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 7, 2020 Politics 00:01
EU to back five-year targets at COP26 climate talks World 6 October 23:47
5 dead, 11 injured in south China road accident Other News 6 October 23:07
Sweden, Denmark pause Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups Europe 6 October 22:25
China, Iran determined to enhance political, economic diplomacy Iran 6 October 21:49
Montenegrin President to visit Georgia tomorrow Georgia 6 October 21:39
Customs post opened after reconstruction on the border of Kazakhstan with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 6 October 21:34
Iraq, UAE sign contract to build five solar power plants Arab World 6 October 21:23
IRENEX sales data of East Azerbaijan Province petrochem company revealed Oil&Gas 6 October 21:00
Why third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is important? - analysis Society 6 October 20:39
Azerbaijan avoided serious consequences of Delta wave due to high vaccination level - Renaissance Capital Society 6 October 19:45
Azerbaijan returns missing serviceman to Armenia Politics 6 October 19:10
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 6 October 18:46
Dubai Expo 2020: India assures reforms as UAE Inc says ready to invest in country Other News 6 October 18:45
Georgian Minister of Economy delivered speech at 12th Int'l Transport and Communications Forum Georgia 6 October 18:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,009 more COVID-19 cases, 1,378 recoveries Society 6 October 18:38
Iran boosts rice imports Business 6 October 18:24
Azerbaijan sees surge in number of e-government portal users ICT 6 October 18:24
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender to buy Methyl diethanolamine Tenders 6 October 18:13
Georgian Kutaisi International Airport sees positive dynamics in air traffic Georgia 6 October 18:09
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 9 Oil&Gas 6 October 18:00
India asks Sri Lanka to devolve powers to Tamil minority, hold provincial council elections Other News 6 October 17:56
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 6 October 17:55
Azerbaijan working on sustainable water supply in Shusha (PHOTO) Economy 6 October 17:51
Belgium's participation in Azerbaijan's RES auctions to create new opportunities for co-op – minister Oil&Gas 6 October 17:51
WHO to take final call on approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin next week Other News 6 October 17:50
Moody's upgrades India's outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, affirms rating Other News 6 October 17:49
India’s services sector activity expands in September; employment rises for first time in 10 months Other News 6 October 17:48
Uzbek Uztransgaz at loss, following summary for 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 6 October 17:43
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Mersin port since beginning of 2021 Turkey 6 October 17:42
Global energy market does not bear mess and vagaries — Putin Russia 6 October 17:40
French Total to invest in third phase of Kazakhstan's Dunga oil field dev't Oil&Gas 6 October 17:40
ERG reveals plans for co-op with Sberbank to implement ESG principles Kazakhstan 6 October 17:40
Azerbaijan records increase in mobile internet speeds ICT 6 October 17:40
Dow aims to add $3 bln to core earnings by 2030 with new net-zero unit US 6 October 17:38
Number of international flights via Iranian airports soars Transport 6 October 17:32
BMW invests in lithium technology startup Lilac Solutions Europe 6 October 17:31
Azerbaijan appoints new head of Executive Power of Nakhchivan's Sadarak district Politics 6 October 17:22
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes Finance 6 October 17:22
Russia’s Krasnodar companies eye co-op with Azerbaijan – Russian Trade rep Economy 6 October 17:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil export notably up in 9M2021 Economy 6 October 16:53
Discover Azercell's high-speed mobile data with a wide range of affordable internet packs! Society 6 October 16:52
Kazakhstan multifold increases exports to Finland Business 6 October 16:45
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Gulluk port in 8M2021 Turkey 6 October 16:43
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly-elected Japanese PM Politics 6 October 16:42
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, appoints new one Politics 6 October 16:41
Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal Europe 6 October 16:33
Iraqi oil min deems oil at $75-$80 a barrel fair to producers and consumers Arab World 6 October 16:30
Turkey reveals stats on car shipments between its Samsun, Russia's Tuapse ports Turkey 6 October 16:29
Israel cenbank to hold rates, prepare markets for tightening Israel 6 October 16:28
Turkmen-Kyrgyz trade turnover surges Business 6 October 16:28
Kyrgyz import of petrochemicals from Kazakhstan declines Oil&Gas 6 October 16:24
Kyrgyzstan shares import stats for Turkmen gasoline Turkmenistan 6 October 16:24
Georgia shares update on draft budget for 2022 Georgia 6 October 16:22
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan may change customs duties on petroleum products Oil&Gas 6 October 15:59
We count on European Union as big partner, honest broker - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 6 October 15:58
Uzbekistan completes modernization of Syrdarya TPP Oil&Gas 6 October 15:56
Turkmenistan, Romania talk implementation of Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport corridor Turkmenistan 6 October 15:52
Japan keen to invest in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Economy 6 October 15:48
Iran installs additional refrigerated containers to boost agricultural exports Business 6 October 15:47
Azerbaijan to develop draft law on social entrepreneurship (PHOTO) Economy 6 October 15:46
International Political Youth Forum held in Kazakhstan (PHOTO) Kazakhstan 6 October 15:42
We want to turn page, establish relations with our neighbor Armenia - Azerbaijan's president Politics 6 October 15:41
Kazakhstan decreases trade with Lithuania by twofold amid COVID-19 Business 6 October 15:32
Azerbaijan talks power plants operating in lands liberated from Armenian occupation Oil&Gas 6 October 15:32
Azerbaijan is important partner for European Union - newly-appointed EU delegation head Politics 6 October 15:31
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 6 October 15:31
Uzbek Ministry of Energy explains rise in gasoline prices Oil&Gas 6 October 15:31
Possibilities for creating "3+ 3" cooperation format being discussed – Lavrov Politics 6 October 15:26
Iran sees increase in electricity generation Oil&Gas 6 October 15:04
We are planning jointly working with EU to expand geography of our gas supplies - Azerbaijani president Politics 6 October 15:01
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan sign agreement to create border trade zone Turkmenistan 6 October 15:01
Court buildings in Azerbaijan to require COVID-19 passport for entrance Society 6 October 14:52
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 6 Society 6 October 14:47
Kazakhstan to ensure sustainable dev't of processing industry through new incentive measures Kazakhstan 6 October 14:41
Azerbaijan continues construction of Toghanaly-Kalbajar road via Murovdagh ridge (PHOTO) Society 6 October 14:32
Iran's IRENEX unveils details of Tabriz Oil Refining Company’s sales Oil&Gas 6 October 14:29
Israeli data analytics co NeuroBlade raises $83m Israel 6 October 14:26
Russia records over 25,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day Russia 6 October 14:24
Volume of Iran’s exports via West Azerbaijan Province customs soars Business 6 October 14:21
Azerbaijan closes number of sand, crushed stone quarries due to illegal activity Society 6 October 14:06
Turkmenistan eyes co-op with National Stock Exchange of India Turkmenistan 6 October 13:47
India-Japan maritime exercise to be held from tomorrow Other News 6 October 13:43
