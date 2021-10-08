1,896 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Over the past day, 1,896 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 900,121 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,459 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,804 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 841,255.