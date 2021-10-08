1,896 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,896 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 900,121 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,459 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,804 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 841,255.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of Baku Zoological Park after reconstruction (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan discloses number of employed members of martyr families, participants of second Karabakh war
Important changes taking place in minds of Azerbaijani youth amid achievements in political, socio-economic spheres – Farid Gayibov
Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company's sale statistics at Iran's Energy Exchange for (March 21-April 20, 2021)
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces risk of complications for those over 60 - Azerbaijan's TABIB