1,985 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

Oct. 14

Trend:

Over the past day, 1,985 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 910,832 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,644 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,895 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 852,744.