Coronavirus caseload in Kazakhstan climbs to 934,387
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,699 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
132 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 230 in Almaty, 38 in Shymkent, 121 in Akmola region, 45 in Aktobe region, 88 in Almaty region, 30 in Atyrau region, 90 in East Kazakhstan, 26 in Zhambyl region, 47 in West Kazakhstan, 152 in Karaganda region, 110 in Kostanay region, 34 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 223 in Pavlodar region, 147 in North Kazakhstan, 31 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 934,387.
