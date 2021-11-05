Kazakhstan's PM, European Commissioner for Trade meet to discuss co-op issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for an Economy that Works for People, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

During the meeting, the parties will discuss issues of cooperation between the European Union and the countries of Central Asia.

The Kyrgyz capital is preparing to host the first International Economic Forum "European Union - Central Asia" ("EU-CA).

This high-level meeting is expected to be the first in a series of events to be held in Central Asia in the coming years as part of the 2019 EU Strategy for Central Asia. Strengthening economic ties between the European Union and Central Asia is one of the priorities of the strategy.