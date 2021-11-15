Kazakhstan adds 1,038 new daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 1,038 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 957,537, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 143. North Kazakhstan region is ranked second with 141 daily infections. Pavlodar region is third with 151 COVID-19 cases.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Kostanay region – 113, Nur-Sultan city – 112, and Karaganda region – 112.

Akmola region has reported 79 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, East Kazakhstan region – 55, Almaty region – 52, Kyzylorda region – 18, West Kazakhstan region – 17, Atyrau region – 16, Aktobe region – 15, Turkestan region – 14, and Mangistau region – 13.

Nine more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Zhambyl region, and four in the city of Shymkent.