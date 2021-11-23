645,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine landed in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

«As of today, 35,012 people are eligible for vaccination with Pfizer vaccine. 26,354 of them are teens, 8,658 are expectant and breastfeeding mothers. Vaccine is delivered weekly,» the Minister said.

He stressed that vaccination against coronavirus is underway the countrywide.

As stated there, almost 8.4 mln people that is 76% of eligible population or 46% of total population were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Over 7.9 mln that is 70% of eligible population or 42.2% of total population fully completed the vaccination cycle.