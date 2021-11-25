12 flights delayed due to bad weather conditions in Kazakh capital
12 flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions in the Kazakh capital, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Due to the bad weather conditions caused by heavy snowfall starting from 2:30 am the Kazakh capital’s airport was temporarily shut down to remove snow from the runways. 12 flights were delayed and nine arriving flights landed at the reserve airfield. The runways are now open.
Passengers were asked to contact the airlines’ help desks for any information.
