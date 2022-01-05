Kazakhstan introducing emergency state in Almaty region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in the Almaty region, Trend reports referring to the press service of Akorda (Presidential Administration).

So, the state of emergency will be introduced from 12:30 (GMT +5) January 5, 2022 until 00:00 January 19, 2022. In the Almaty region, a curfew will be established from 23:00 PM to 7:00 AM.

Freedom of movement, including vehicles, in the Almaty region will be restricted; verification of identity documents of individuals, personal inspection, inspection of things and vehicles with them is introduced; entry into the region, as well as exit from it will be also restricted.

Besides, a ban is introduced on the organization and conduct of peaceful assemblies, entertainment, sports and other mass events; it’s prohibited to sell weapons, ammunition, explosives, special means, poisonous substances, to establish a special regime for the circulation of drugs, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, precursors, as well as ethyl alcohol and alcoholic products.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.