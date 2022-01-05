Kazakh President takes up post of Chairman of Security Council (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken up the post of chairman of the Security Council, Trend reports on Jan. 5.

Tokayev made the corresponding statement during his appeal to people amid the ongoing protests in Almaty city.

“As the President, and from now on, the chairman of the Security Council, I intend to act as tough as possible,” Tokayev said.

The President also said that he is still committed to consistent reforms and will voice new proposals for Kazakhstan’s political transformation soon.

Earlier, the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has served as Chairman of the Security Council since 1991.