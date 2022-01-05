BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

A state of emergency has been imposed on the entire territory of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

The official announcement of the introduction of the state of emergency was made on the air of the state TV channel Khabar24.

Note that earlier, against the background of incessant rallies, a similar regime was introduced in three megacities and a number of regions of the country.