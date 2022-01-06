Aktobe airport in Kazakhstan resumes its normal work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

The airport in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe city has resumed its normal work, Khabar-24 TV channel said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"According to the local administration, the airport was freed from the bandit formations which occupied it. As reported by the press service of the airport, it’s now operating in a regular mode. Flights are carried out in accordance with the schedule," the channel said.

Besides, the channel informed about the cancellation of all flights of the Air Astana group of companies until January 7.

"All flights were canceled until January 7, 14:00 due to the absence of the Internet, which is necessary for engineering checks and recordings when preparing aircraft for flights," the airline’s press service added.

Earlier it was reported that the operation of airports in Almaty, Aktobe, and Aktau was temporarily suspended.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.