Golden fund of the Kazakh cinema burned down as result of riots in Almaty
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
Films of the golden fund of Kazakh cinema burned down as a result of riots in Almaty, Atameken Business TV channel reported, Trend reports citing TASS.
The TV channel also notes that the golden fund included masterpieces of Kazakh cinema. At the same time, Atamaken Business does not specify exactly which copies of films suffered as a result of the events in Almaty and where they were stored.
