Shooting resumes in Almaty
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
Shooting resumed in Almaty with the onset of the evening, the "Mir-24" TV channel reported, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to him, eyewitnesses report clashes that take place in the area of Republic Square.
The military uses a loudspeaker to demand to leave the streets. In addition, all residents receive SMS messages reminding them of the curfew on their phones, the TV channel reported.
