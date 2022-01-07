Shooting resumes in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Shooting resumed in Almaty with the onset of the evening, the "Mir-24" TV channel reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to him, eyewitnesses report clashes that take place in the area of Republic Square.

The military uses a loudspeaker to demand to leave the streets. In addition, all residents receive SMS messages reminding them of the curfew on their phones, the TV channel reported.