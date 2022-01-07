Kazakhstan introduces "critical red" level of terrorist threat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

A "critical red" level of terrorist danger has been introduced throughout Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the country said, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

According to the committee, its Chairman, Major General Yermek Sagimbayev held a meeting of the Republican Operational Headquarters for Combating Terrorism on January 6, 2022 in the city of Nur-Sultan.

The “critical red” level of terrorist danger was introduced by order of the committee’s chairman, the head of the operational headquarters in coordination with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. An anti-terrorist operation regime has been established in all regions of the country, the committee said.

Besides, according to the committee, the first heads of state authorities have taken measures aimed at stabilizing the situation in the country and eliminating the terrorist threat to the citizens and the state.

"We call on all citizens to treat the introduced restrictive measures with understanding and to strictly comply with the requirements of state and law enforcement agencies," added the committee.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.