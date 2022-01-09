National Bank of Kazakhstan to suspend operation of exchange offices
The National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced that the operation of exchange offices in the country has been suspended for safety reasons, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The operation of exchange offices of second-tier banks and authorized organizations <...> will be temporarily suspended for safety of exchange offices, as well as their staff and clients," the regulator said in a statement posted on its website on Sunday.
