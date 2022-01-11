Ensuring macroeconomic stability in Kazakhstan - among government's priorities, says PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Implementation of effective macroeconomic policies, reducing inflation caused by global changes and ensuring macroeconomic stability in Kazakhstan are priority tasks, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, Trend reports via Kazinform.

Smailov made the remark at the meeting of the Parliament’s Mazhilis (lower house).

"Today, under the leadership of the president, for strengthening peace and harmony, the country's independence and national security, changes are taking place aimed at creating a state that can hear its population. All legal demands of citizens will be heard and implemented,” he said.

“The president’s instructions to stabilize the social situation in the country and improve the well-being of the people will be priority tasks for the government,” the prime minister noted.

“The government will implement tasks on the president's requests, proposed reforms, given instructions, and on all strategic and program documents,” he added.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.