Government’s new members should do their utmost to fulfill set tasks – new Kazakh PM

Kazakhstan 12 January 2022 07:52 (UTC+04:00)
New Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov addressed the new members of the Cabinet, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

«We should serve the high trust that the Head of State placed in us during this difficult moment for the entire country. The new members of the Government should do their utmost to accomplish all the tasks set by the President aiming at increasing the standard of life of the people, keep the economic growth and fight the pandemic, restore the immense damage caused by terrorists and looters, and lead the country of the large-scale crisis. These are very difficult and major tasks that no Government has ever faced in such a circumstance. Real outcomes are expected from our work,» said Alikhan Smailov during a government session.

Notably, Alikhan Smailov became the new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. The decree was signed by the Head of State on the composition of the Government of Kazakhstan.

