President of Kazakhstan instructs to reform national security systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has instructed to submit specific proposals for reforming the country's national security system, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the head of state.

According to the statement, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Tokayev with the heads of relevant State bodies.

The meeting was attended by the first heads of the Prosecutor General's Office, the National Security Committee, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the management of the Presidential Administration and Security Council’s apparatus.

The head of state was informed about the progress of the pre-trial investigation of the events that took place in a number of regions in the first 10 days of January, was told about the results of special operations carried out, as well as other measures to ensure public security and law order in the country.

Following the meeting, the president gave a number of specific instructions. Particular attention was paid to the issues of a comprehensive investigation of the unfortunate events in Kazakhstan, in particular, in Almaty, the establishment of the exact number of deaths among civilians, and the development of a new regulatory framework for coordinating law-enforcement agencies' actions in critical situations.

Tokayev instructed the Secretary of the Security Council to accelerate the work on the creation of the Special Operations Forces and submit specific proposals for reforming the national security system.

The President emphasized the importance of preventing violation of citizens’ rights during the anti-terrorist operation and investigative actions.