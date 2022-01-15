Former vice-minister of energy of Kazakhstan detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The investigative group of the territorial department of Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency for the Mangistau region detained the Vice-Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhumabay Karagaev, heads of electronic marketplaces and persons involved in the unjustified increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the Mangistau region, Trend reports with reference to the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

With respect to Zhumabay Karagaev, a court order sanctioned a preventive measure in the form of "detention", chosen by the investigating agency and supported by the prosecutor's office of the region, for a period of two months.

The investigation is ongoing. Other information in the interests of the investigation is not subject to disclosure.