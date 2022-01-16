Over 1,300 weapons stolen during riots in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Participants in the riots in Almaty stole more than 1.3 thousand weapons during the seizure of weapons stores, head of the city police department Kanat Taimerdenov said at a briefing on Sunday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to him, groups of terrorists seized seven weapons stores, where they seized weapons and ammunition. 1,347 weapons were stolen.