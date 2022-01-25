9,016 new COVID-19 cases confirmed last 24 hours

Kazakhstan confirmed 9,016 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

1,648 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 1,501 in Almaty, 85 in Shymkent, 998 in Akmola region, 409 in Aktobe region, 396 in Almaty region, 567 in Atyrau region, 229 in East Kazakhstan, 113 in Zhambyl region, 162 in West Kazakhstan, 1,245 in Karaganda region, 223 in Kostanay region, 74 in Kyzylorda region, 177 in Mangistau region, 703 in Pavlodar region, 263 in North Kazakhstan, 123 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,166,697.