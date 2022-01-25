OSCE PA representatives to visit Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Senate Askar Shakirov invited representatives of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) to visit Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Senate.

Shakirov took part in the online meeting of the OSCE PA Bureau.

The meeting parties discussed current international issues, including the situation in Kazakhstan.

The deputy chairman spoke in detail about the circumstances of the tragic January events in the country.

The bureau members approved the proposal to hold an online briefing on events in Kazakhstan for MPs of the OSCE PA in February.

The European MPs expressed their condolences and support to Kazakhstan in connection with the tragic events that caused numerous human casualties, noting the importance of conducting an objective investigation, the results of which should be presented to the international community.

Shakirov invited representatives of the OSCE PA to visit Kazakhstan, during which the MPs could get acquainted with the situation in the country and discuss relevant issues.

This proposal was accepted, in connection with which the Parliamentary Assembly Vice-President, Special Representative on Central Asia Pia Kauma expressed her intention to visit Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.