Kazakhstan appoints chairman of Central Election Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Nurlan Abdirov has been appointed chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) by a decree of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports on Jan. 24 citing the president's press service.

By another decree of the head of state, Abdirov's powers as an MP of the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan were terminated.