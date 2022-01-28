Nur Otan Party needs to renew itself - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28

Trend:

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the importance of renewing the Nur Otan party, Trend reports.

Tokayev noted, the equidistant status of the Head of State needs to be consolidated at last in an extensive package of political reforms.

«I have put forward the extensive agenda on the full modernization of the country. Nur Otan needs to actively engage in its implementation and act as the real «engine» of progressive changes and upgrading of Kazakhstan,» said the President.

He went on to say that the Nur Otan Party needs to renew itself to that end, calling for a drastic reconstruction of all the work of the Party.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected as Chairman of Nur Otan Party.

To note, the extraordinary 21st Congress of the Nur Otan Party bringing together 389 delegates from all the regions of the country, kicked off in an online format.

During the Congress the issues on election of the Party’s Chairman, introducing changes and additions to the Charter, and introducing changes to the membership of the Political Council of the Party will be considered.