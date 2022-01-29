Needs of country are above anything else - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

The needs of the country are above anything else, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

In his words, that is also above good relations with anyone.

"It was not in vain that I said at a meeting with businessmen that Plato is my friend, but truth is a greater friend. It was also a signal for those with whom I have really good relationships."