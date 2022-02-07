Tokayev signs decree depriving Nazarbayev of chairmanship in Security Council (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7
Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the deprivation of First President (Elbasy) Nursultan Nazarbayev of the chairmanship in the Security Council, Trend reports.
Furthermore, the need to coordinate with First President - Elbasy of Kazakhstan on the country's domestic and foreign policy decisions was currently canceled.
Such rules are provided for in the draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and addenda to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan".
