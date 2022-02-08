Kazakh president instructs to determine single pool of investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to determine a single pool of investment projects, Trend reports with reference to the government.

“Our investment policy must become as efficient as possible in terms of tough global competition for capital,” the president said during an extended meeting of the government. “A new tool for supporting investors - a strategic investment agreement was introduced in 2021.”

Tokayev said that a list of 70 potential strategic agreements has been determined.

“However, only one agreement has been signed so far,” the president said. “As a result, it is obvious that the volume of foreign investments is not growing.”

The president instructed to determine a single pool of investment projects.

“The government has created two pools of investment projects, namely, one consists of 450 projects, another – 3,000 projects,” the president added. “The plans are good, but these projects have not been implemented yet due to the lack of proper control and bureaucratic red tape.”

“Therefore, I instruct the government to determine a single pool of investment projects, make it public, including public monitoring of the project implementation,” Tokayev added.