Kazakhstan investigating facts of law enforcement officials fleeing duty during unrests in early January (UPDATE)

(Details added: first version was released at 17:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan investigating facts of law enforcement officials leaving posts during large-scale unrests in early January, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakh president.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan received Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov.

Due to the situation in Almaty city, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, over 1,500 weapons from the arsenals of law enforcement agencies fell into the hands of criminals.

Totally, during the January events, 3,388 weapons, including 1,629 guns from 10 hunting shops have been stolen. Of this volume, one third or 967 units were found. The search and seizure of weapons are underway, investigations continue on all facts.