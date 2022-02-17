Kazakhstan to hold accountable those responsible for violating rights of citizens during January riots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Those responsible for violating the rights of citizens during January riots will be held accountable, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Qazaqstan TV, Trend reports.

In an interview, Tokayev called for the protection of the rights of peaceful protesters who were among arrested during the January riots.

"Certain people sought to aggravate the situation in order to undermine stability in the country and intimidate our people. And ordinary citizens who came to a peaceful rally, unfortunately, fell for it. We must, first of all, protect the rights of such people. I have instructed a thorough review of each case. Those who are guilty of violating the rights of citizens will be held accountable," the president said.