Kazakh deputy PM holds meeting on mineral deposits

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a meeting related to the deposits of solid minerals and hydrocarbons, Primeminister.kz reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform news agency.

The government is constantly working to reconsider the contracts and licenses issued to subsoil users.

Thus, during the analysis, the authorized structures revealed 148 contracts related to solid minerals and 27 contracts related to hydrocarbon raw materials upon which few obligations were fulfilled.

As part of the corresponding roadmap, it is planned to reveal the contracts and licenses for which the corresponding notices about termination will be sent.

As a result of this work, the deposits will be put up for auction to transfer to new investors. There is an opportunity for the equal participation of all interested investors as a result of granting the right to subsoil use at the auction.

The information about the holding of auctions is posted in the newspapers and on the websites of the state structures.

The inflow of investments into the subsoil use, primarily, in the development of deposits of solid minerals, will increase as a result of the taken measures. The work of the government will be continued in this sphere.