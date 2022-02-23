Former deputy chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee detained
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
The former Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Osipov has been detained, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan's media.
He is suspected of abuse of power.
