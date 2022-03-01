Kazakhstan's economy must be ready to face challenges in form of sanctions – president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan's economy must be ready to face challenges in the form of sanctions, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

“I held several working meetings in the Security Council, set the specific tasks for the government to ensure the sustainable social and economic development of the country in terms of unprecedented aggravation of the confrontation as a result of sanctions,” the president said during an extraordinary congress of the party.

The president added that Kazakhstan’s economy must be ready to face challenges in the form of sanctions to ensure uninterrupted activity in a crisis situation.

“I think that we will all overcome the coming challenges and difficulties together,” President Tokayev said. “Their complexity cannot be underestimated. It is also impossible to exaggerate them.”