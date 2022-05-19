Kazakhstan to make every effort to increase volume of foreign investments - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Kazakhstan will make every effort to maintain and increase the volume of investments from the European Union, the United States, China and other countries that have not only financial, but also broad technological competencies, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement during the meeting with the representatives of Kazakh business.

"Fraternal Turkey and the countries of Central Asia are becoming more and more significant trade and investment partners. It is necessary to get out of the current crisis without losses, while maintaining established ties and chains. This work should be intensified, but, of course, taking into account the context of sanctions," he said.