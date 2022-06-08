Central Asian countries and China to expand payments in national currencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Central Asian countries and China will expand payments in national currencies, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi said, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

According to him, the third meeting of foreign ministers in the ‘Central Asia – China’ format was held productively.

"Meeting’s results can be basically reduced to the following aspects - we will continue high-quality cooperation within the One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, expand multifaceted cooperation, consider the possibility of creating an appropriate financial mechanism, and further expand payments in national currencies," the minister said.

"We will deepen cooperation in the sphere of interconnectedness, ensure the safe and stable operation of the China-Europe route, promote the simplification of customs procedures, optimize green corridors for cargo transportation, accelerate the restoration of flights, ensure the integrity of production chains and the continuity of supply chains in the region," he said.