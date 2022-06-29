Kazakh president proposes creation of food hub in Caspian Sea region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to create a food hub in the Caspian Sea region, Trend reports.

Tokayev said this during his speech at the sixth Summit of Caspian Sea littoral states in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan).

"Kazakhstan has the potential to increase the export of meat and dairy products. We will have to consistently develop a modern logistics infrastructure to strengthen trade cooperation between our states. Therefore, we propose to create a Caspian Sea region food hub that will increase bilateral trade with minimal costs," Tokayev said.

Tokayev also noted that the construction of modern wholesale distribution centers with a technologically advanced system of warehousing, storage, and sale of food products has begun in Kazakhstan.

"The system integration of these centers with the Caspian Sea region food hub could open up new opportunities for effective cooperation between farmers, buyers, carriers, sellers, and consumers. It is most important that this process will provide reliable guarantees for the sale of all supplied products," he added.