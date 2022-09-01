Kazakh president announces one-time amnesty for participants of January riots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. One-time amnesty for the participants of the January events was announced by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

“We need the unity of the country like we need fresh air. Both those who participated in the riots and law enforcement officers are our citizens. They hope that not only the trial will be held fairly, but society will also be forgiving,” he said, addressing the people of Kazakhstan.

“The state has softened the punishment for citizens who participated in the January events, but did not commit serious crimes. A number of violators of the law realized their guilt and repented of their deeds. I think it's better to treat them with forgiveness. Therefore, I decided to declare a one-time amnesty for the participants of the January riots,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

“Of course, the amnesty will not affect the main defendants involved in organizing the riots, as well as those accused of high treason and an attempted violent change of power,” he added.