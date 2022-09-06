Kazakhstan approves plan on implementation of State-of-Nation Address by President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The nationwide action plan program on implementation of State-of-the-Nation Address by President of Kazakhstan "A Fair State. One Nation. Prosperous Society" was approved at the session of the Parliament under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov informed that the program provides for implementation of 109 activities in the following directions: new economic policy, development of the real sector, strategic investment in the country's future, resetting public administration, law and order.

Thus, it's planned to launch 'Modernization of healthcare in rural regions' and develop measures to comprehensively improve medical infrastructure as a whole. As part of the 'Comfortable School' program schools with 800,000 student places will be build by 2025.

Furthermore, legislative amendments will be adopted to introduce a moratorium on raising of retirement age of women, fixing it at 61 years, until 2028 and increasing childcare payment period to one and a half years as early as January 1, 2023.

The launch of 'National Fund for Children' program is awaited from January 1, 2024, within the framework of this program 50 percent of the National Fund’s annual investment income is planned to be deposited in special saving account for children. The accumulated amount can be used at the age of 18 to to purchase housing and get education.

Moreover, the adoption of the new law ‘On public procurement’ to improve the quality of purchased goods, works and services, restructure the activity of ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ fund, as well as take measure to improve the efficiency of SEZ special economic zones, the agro-industrial complex and the water industry is also planned.

In addition, new Tax, Budget and Urban Planning Code will be prepared.

Smailov noted that the submitted nation wide plan program covers all the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan and is aimed at solving urgent problems of population and business.

This program will include the areas such as regulation of prices, tax and customs administration, simplification of budget processes, support of entrepreneurship, construction of highways, ensuring the rule of law and quality of administration of justice, enhancing the security of society.

“Ensuring comprehensive and systematic measure on social development, healthcare and education is the most import part of the program. In general, its implementation will allow to ensure quality of economic development and increase the welfare of the population," Smailov stressed.

The government approved the submitted draft document of the program at the end of discussion.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan instructed all state bodies and akimats (administrations) to immediately start implementing the nationwide plan at the end of the session.