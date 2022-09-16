SCO should make significant contribution to solving most acute issues of our time - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should make a significant contribution to solving the most acute issues of our time, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports citing president's press office.

Tokayev made the statement during the Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in a narrow format.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the hospitality and the high level of organization of the SCO Summit in Samarkand.

President Tokayev emphasized that the SCO, by virtue of its universal mandate and mutual consolidation, can and should make a significant contribution to solving the most acute issues of our time.

Tokayev shared his vision of the SCO’s priority areas at the current stage.