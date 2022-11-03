Four miners die in coalmine accident in Kazakhstan

An accident occurred today at 03:03 am in Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

106 employees were working in the coalmine when the accident took place. Of them, 101 were brought to the surface alive. Five people were left inside for ensuring operation of lifting cages. Four miners were found dead. Another four were rushed to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk.

An emergency brigade of Komir militarized emergency service is working on the accident site.

The leadership of the company, governor of the region and mayor of the town arrived at the scene of the accident.