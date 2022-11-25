EU eyes investing in TITR's development – Kazakh minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The EU is interested in Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor, and will allocate resources to foster its development, Kairbek Uskenbayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan said during a ministerial meeting in Aktau, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry.

According to the minister, the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy launched the Global Gateway initiative on December 1, 2021. This is a new European strategy for the development of high-tech, green and secure global connectivity in areas such as digitalization, energy, transport, healthcare, education, and research. The EU plans to invest in the development of the Middle Corridor within this strategy.

Uskenbayev noted that earlier this year, a Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan and China has been signed to increase cooperation in the field of organizing rail transportation along the China-Europe and TITR routes.