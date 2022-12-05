Kazakhstan, Türkiye boost transport cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Kazakhstan hosted an official opening ceremony dedicated to the launch of a new direct flight route between Astana and Turkish city of Ankara, Trend reports, citing the Strategic Communication Service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Turkish AnadoluJet company, a subsidiary of the Turkish Airlines will serve the route. The flights between Astana and Ankara will take place twice a week. Some 140 passengers arrived on the first flight, while 157 departed.

Head of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Listayev, Ambassador of Türkiye Ufuk Ekici, “AnadoluJet” Marketing and Sales Manager Ahmet Yildiz, and the President of “Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport” Daulet Hamzin attended the official opening ceremony.

The sides expect these flights to boost cultural, scientific, trade, and business relations between the countries.