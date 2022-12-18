Kazakhstan and Spain aim to deepen strategic partnership further

Officials discussed current state and prospects for deepening the Kazakh-Spanish strategic partnership in the Spanish capital during the regular, seventh political consultations between foreign ministries of two countries, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The main topics of political consultations, co-chaired by Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Angeles Moreno Bau, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain, were political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian issues, expansion of the legal framework as well as exchange of views on key issues on the international agenda. They paid particular attention to Kazakhstan’s interaction with the European Union, where Spain will assume the presidency in the second half of next year.

As Vassilenko pointed out during the talks, «Kazakhstan is committed to further developing mutually beneficial relations with Spain, the basis of which is the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2009.» In her turn, Angeles Moreno Bau emphasized Kazakhstan’s active position at the foreign policy arena and expressed official Madrid’s readiness to fully support successful implementation of the large-scale political reforms taking place in Kazakhstan.

It is noteworthy that the consultations were marked by the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Spain (February 11, 1992). During this period, great progress has been achieved in bilateral relations as evidenced by the constant exchange of visits at the highest level, a solid legal framework for cooperation (23 documents in total, 13 of which are intergovernmental treaties and agreements), a multiple growth of bilateral trade (+47% in the first ten months of this year) and an established mechanism of mutual support within the international organisations.

Following consultations, the interlocutors agreed on the importance of maintaining regular dialogue within the framework of a mechanism of political consultations, and on intensifying contacts at the highest and high levels. They agreed to arrange the official visit by Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares to Astana in 2023.

During the visit to Madrid, the Kazakh delegation was also warmly received by the members of the Parliament of Spain, where meetings took place with members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Congress of Deputies (the Lower House) led by its Chairman Pau Mari Klose. During the talks, the interlocutors noted the effective interaction in parliamentary diplomacy and outlined new horizons for cooperation.