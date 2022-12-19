Kazakhstan eyes introduction of tourist fee in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Tourist fee for foreign visitors is planned to be introduced in Almaty in 2023, Trend reports, citing the draft decision of the city’ maslikhat (regional parliament).

It is suggested to approve the fee for foreigners in Almaty in tourist accommodation starting from January 1, 2023, at 5 percent of the cost of stay, the draft decision said.

The calculation of tourist contribution rates for foreigners is carried out on the basis of up-to-date statistical data of the last year.

The rules for paying the tourist fee for foreigners envisages that, in case of an increase in the number of foreigners in tourist accommodation, compared to the same period of the last calendar year, the following tourist fee rates for foreigners apply: up to 5 percent - in the amount of 1 percent of the cost of stay; from 5 to 10 percent - in the amount of 2 percent of the cost of stay; from 10 to 15 percent - in the amount of 3 percent of the cost of stay; from 15 to 20 percent - in the amount of 4 percent of the cost of stay; from 20 percent and above - in the amount of 5 percent of the cost of stay.

The discussion of the draft decision will last until December 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, according to the statistics, in the second quarter of 2021, 54,238 people were served in Almaty in inbound tourism accommodation, and in the second quarter of 2022 - 151,467 people - an increase of more than 179 percent.