Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign historic documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, signed the Alliance treaty in the framework of Kazakh President, Trend reports, citing Akorda.

President Tokayev highlighted the good level of relations between the states and noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is an example of an intergovernmental partnership.

“Signing the Alliance treaty is confirmation of the nature of our intergovernmental relations. It will not be an exaggeration to call this document historic. This breakthrough treaty opens new horizons and fully reflects the mutual desire of the two countries to further rapprochement”, the Head of State of Kazakhstan said.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also signed a treaty on the demarcation of the state border between the countries.

“This historic Agreement completes the international legal registration of the state border of Kazakhstan on its southern borders,” Tokayev concluded.